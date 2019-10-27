HAZEL GREEN, WI — Milton “Mick” J. Koons Sr., 88, of Hazel Green, WI, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019, at Edenbrook Nursing Home in Platteville, WI.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 29, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Hazel Green, WI, with Father Kenneth Frisch officiating. Burial will be in the St. Francis de Sales Church Cemetery in Hazel Green, WI. Friends may call on Monday, October 28, from 4 until 7 p.m. at Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI; also, on Tuesday, October 29, from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the church.
Mick was born on May 10, 1931, to Vernon & Nettie (Thomas) Koons in Little Port, WI. He married Betty Zeller on June 11, 1982. He worked at Carl’s Bakery in his younger years as a delivery man and later he worked the longest at Dubuque Stone Products and after retirement he worked at Tri-State Auto Auction in Cuba City, WI as a driver.
Mick enjoyed country music, playing guitar, was an avid collector of many things, had a green thumb, was very knowledgeable of history, enjoyed visiting with the nuns at the mound, going on vacation with Betty, and sharing memories of many adventures during his youth. But most of all, he enjoyed time spent with his family and friends. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Mick is survived by his wife, Betty, of Platteville, WI; 3 children, Milton “Micky” J. (Tami) Koons Jr., Skyler (Sue Bahl) Koons, both of Dubuque, IA, and Melissa (Gary) Grindey, of Cobb, WI; 6 stepchildren, Pat (Rich) Hinderman, of Cuba City, WI, Barb (Rod) Fellenzer, of Hazel Green, WI, Ken Zeller, of Andrew, IA, Ron (Tammy) Zeller, of Cuba City, WI, Rick Zeller, of Dubuque, IA, and Kevin Zeller, of Hazel Green, WI; along with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; 2 brothers, Richard (Joyce) and Wayne; and an infant sister.
In lieu of plants and flowers, a Milton "Mick" J. Koons Memorial Fund has been established.