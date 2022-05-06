BELLEVUE, Iowa — Marilyn J. (Schurbon) Meier, 98, of Bellevue, passed away on Monday, May 2, 2022 at Mill Valley Care Center. Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m., Monday, May 9, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue. Visitation will be 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue, additional visitation will be 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 9, 2022, at the funeral home prior to Mass. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the St. Joseph Bellevue — Sts. Peter & Paul Springbrook Facebook page, on their You Tube Channel, and on Bellevue Cable TV.
Marilyn was born September 10, 1923, in Fairfield Township, the daughter of Henry and Myra (Reed) Schurbon. She married Robert E. Meier on October 23, 1945, he passed on December 6, 2000. Marilyn was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, enjoyed playing cards, baking, and helped her family on the farm. She also worked for a short time at Gibson Factory, Bellevue Hospital, and Savanna Army Depot. Marilyn enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren and will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Survivors include her son, Dale (Barb) Meier; grandchildren, Hope (Rudy) Garza, Kaybe Bullock, Kelly (Raphael) Borges, Samantha (Ryan) Trentz, and Robert “Bob” Meier; 1 step-grandchild; 6 great-grandchildren, and 2 step-great grandchildren; siblings Max Schurbon, Gary (Lonna) Schurbon, Nancy (Richard) Dyas; a sister in-law, Yvonne Meier; and numerous nieces and nephews. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her sons, David and Donald “Donny” Meier; siblings and in-laws, Melvin Schurbon, Carlyle Schurbon, John (Darlene) Schurbon, Doris (Bill) Hager, Charlene (Milo) Berg, Tish Schurbon, Leo (Mavis) Meier and Maynard Meier. A memorial fund has been established in Marilyn’s memory. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com.