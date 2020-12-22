Karen Dunne Telegraph Herald annette.doerr@thmedia.com Dec 22, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELLEVUE, Iowa — Karen Dunne, 83, of Davenport and formerly of Bellevue, died on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. Complete arrangements are pending at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bellevue-iowa Jackson-county-iowa annette.doerr@thmedia.com Follow annette.doerr@thmedia.com Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today