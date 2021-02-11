BENTON, Wis. — Margaret E. “Mardie” Griffin, 94, of Benton, Wisconsin, died Monday, February 8, 2021, at home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 13, 2021, at St. Patrick’s Church, Benton, Wisconsin, with Rev. David Flanagan officiating. Services will be livestreamed through Facebook on the funeral home page. Burial will be in the church cemetery. A public visitation for friends will be held from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church. The family requests you utilize masks during the duration of your visit in the church and that you practice social distancing. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Benton is assisting the family.
Mardie was born on December 2, 1926, in Benton, Wisconsin, the daughter of John “Kelly” and Regina (McGuire) Milner. She married Mike Griffin on October 30, 1948. He preceded her in death on January 6, 1993.
Mardie volunteered at St. Patrick’s Church for many years, including caring for the church, cemetery, and Fr. Mazzuchelli’s Little House, which she helped renovate. She collected dolls, antiques and mining equipment with her husband. Margaret loved reading the newspaper and having pasty on Labor Day.
Survivors include many nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; four sisters, Jean (Bob) Hamm, Esther (Al) Hinger, Ruth (Dennis) Averkamp and Barbara (Raymond) Lange; and two brothers, John Milner and Paul (Alberta) Milner.
The family wishes to thank the Benton Police, Benton Rescue Squad, and a special thank-you to Bruce Kruser.
In lieu of flowers, a Margaret E. Griffin Memorial Fund has been established.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.caseymcnett.com.