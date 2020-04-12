MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Robert (Rob) W. Flores II, of Milwaukee, formerly of Dubuque, Iowa, died March 17, 2020.
Rob was the son of Robert W. and Roxanne L. Flores. He was born on September 28, 1971, in Dubuque.
He is survived by his parents; a brother, Joseph M. (Dana) Flores, of Long Grove, Ill.; uncles, Gerald L. (Estela) Flores and Tony Jr. (Patricia) Flores, of Dubuque; and an aunt, Christina P. (Jane) Flores, of Bayside, Wis.
Private family services and inurnment are to be determined at a later date.
”For I am persuaded, that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come. Nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.” Romans 8: 38-39 (KJV)