DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Heaven’s choirs of angels led Carol M. Noethe Ludovissy, 69, of Dyersville to be with Jesus placing her in God’s embrace of perfect love, eternal peace and everlasting happiness on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at her home.
A private family Celebration of Life and burial will be held at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in North Buena Vista, Iowa.
Carol was born on June 18, 1954, the daughter of Irvin and Marlys (Cordray) Noethe. She married her best friend Steven Ludovissy on October 6, 1979. He preceded her in death on December 24, 1980. Within her large friendly, fun loving and very close-knit family Carol enjoyed boat-rides, sunny beaches, strumming tunes on her banjo and dulcimer, generously giving nice gifts, and dancing with the whole entire family together. Carol was an avid reader and a master wordsmith. Carol graduated from Beckman High School, Loras College with a BA in English and received a MA Degree in Journalism from Northwestern University. She was a gifted writer, journalist, and a remarkable college professor. Later in life Carol’s true friend and constant companion was her fiancée Ron Romandine doing everything together Carol and Ron became the owners of their most prized possession, Zeus Maximus of Juneau, a registered purebred Great Dane “Zeuser.”
Survivors include her siblings: Brian (Peggy) Noethe of North Buena Vista, Wayne Noethe of South Bend, IN, Alice Noethe of Dubuque, IA and Lee (Becky) Noethe of Dyersville; a sister-in-law, Karen (Dennis) Steffensmeier of Dyersville, a brother-in-law, Jim Schmitt of Dyersville and many nieces & nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Steven, fiancée Ron Romandine, a brother, Ken Noethe, and a sister, Gwen (Vernon) Benn-Schmitt.
Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville is assisting the family and information is available at www.kramerfuneral.com. Memorials may be sent to the family, (in care of Kramer Funeral Home) 750 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, IA 52040.