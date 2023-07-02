DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Heaven’s choirs of angels led Carol M. Noethe Ludovissy, 69, of Dyersville to be with Jesus placing her in God’s embrace of perfect love, eternal peace and everlasting happiness on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at her home.

A private family Celebration of Life and burial will be held at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in North Buena Vista, Iowa.

