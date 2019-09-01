Gary L. Pfeiler, age 74, of Dubuque, was called home peacefully at 1:10 p.m. on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Select Specialty Hospital in Davenport, Iowa, surrounded by his loving family.
To honor Gary’s life, funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, with Deacon John Stierman officiating. To celebrate Gary’s life, family and friends may visit from 3 p.m. until time of services at the funeral home. Entombment will take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Mt. Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.
Gary was born on March 8, 1945, in Peosta, Iowa, son of Roy J. and Viola “Shorty” (Klein) Pfeiler. Gary was born on the family farm in Peosta, and after the family moved to Dubuque, he attended grade school at Holy Ghost Grade School, and then went on to Dubuque Senior High School. He was a hard worker, and was employed at the Dubuque Packing Company from age 16 until the plant was closed in Dubuque. He then relocated to Wichita, Kan., to finish out his working career, before his well-earned retirement 40-plus years later.
Gary was a member of the Amalgamated Meat Cutters Union, the 700 Bowling Club and Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Ghost Church, in Dubuque. He was united in marriage to Dixie Carnicle in 1967, in Dubuque, and they were blessed with two children. Later in life, he would once again find love with Karen Tomter, and they would marry in 1975, and he would adopt her three children into his family.
In his free time, Gary enjoyed sitting down to watch a Chicago Cubs or Bears game. He was excellent in the kitchen, and was a whiz when it came to firing up the grill, creating something delicious. Gary was an avid bowler, affectionately known as “Coach” to those he helped improve their game. He was also an accomplished fisherman who loved fast cars, big trucks and a good game of euchre.
Beyond a doubt, Gary’s greatest joy came from spending time with his kids, grandkids and great-grandkids, and his special little buddy, Lucky Dog. We are deeply saddened at losing the patriarch of our family, but are thankful for all of the wonderful photos and memories we have to cherish.
Those left to cherish Gary’s memory include his two children, Rick (Jennifer) Pfeiler, of Bernard, Iowa, and Tammy (Ron) Kaesbauer, of Dubuque; his three adopted children, Lisa (Cable) Gray, of Iowa City, Lori (Joe) Kimura, of Iowa City, and Michael (Erin) Pfeiler, of Severance, Colo.; his 12 grandchildren; his 13 great-grandchildren; his siblings, Kenneth A. (Darlene) Pfeiler, of Asbury, Iowa, Darlene A. (Robert) Mauer, of Dubuque, Roger F. (Donna) Pfeiler, of Dubuque, and Randy J. (Diane) Pfeiler, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and his former wife, Karen Pfeiler, of Iowa City.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents; two great-grandsons, Aaron and Dean Schramm; and a sister-in-law, Janis Pfeiler.
Memorials will be accepted by the family to be distributed among his favorite charities.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.behrfuneralhome.com.