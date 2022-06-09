KIELER, Wis. — James H. Weber, 81, of Kieler, WI passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Dickeyville, WI with Father Bernard Rott and Deacon Bill Bussan will concelebrate. Visitation will be from 4:00pm — 8:00pm on Friday, June 10, 2022 at Immaculate Conception Parish Center in Kieler, WI where the Rosary will be said at 3:30pm, friends may also call from 10:00 am until 10:45am Saturday at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com
James (Jim) was born July 21, 1940 in Manchester, IA to Herman and Leonetta (Pfohl) Weber. Jim married the love of his life Carol Berning on August 17, 1963 at Nativity BVM in Menomonie, IL.
Jim was a member of the National Guard for 6 years and was employed at John Deere Dubuque Works where he retired in 1987. After retiring from John Deere, Jim and Carol started The Family Hobby Woodworking, building beautiful custom furniture, which is now owned and operated by two of their sons.
Jim was a devoted husband to his wife of 59 years and a proud father of seven children. He was dedicated to his faith. He was generous and kind, and the first to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He treated everyone he met like they were part of his family, especially by telling stories and sharing some of the many vegetables out of his garden. Jim loved a house filled with his family and held a special place in his heart for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jim was a proud founding member of the Idle Riders Snowmobile Club in Dickeyville and an avid collector of toy tractors, frequently gifting them to himself for Christmas. His prized possession was his 1952 Ford 8n tractor that he restored. As a gifted carpenter, Jim built and furnished their last 4 family homes.
He is survived by his wife, Carol; children John (Jennie) Weber, Steve (Debbie) Weber, Missy (Shawn) Frazier, Margie (Wayne) Loeffelholz, Tim (Connie) Weber, Joe (Jessie) Weber, Jamie (Brandi) Weber; 18 grandchildren with one on the way,(Jim couldn’t wait to tell everyone) Jason (Melissa) Weber, James (Kate) Weber, Jacob (Hunter) Weber, Rhett (Megan) Weber, Ryan Weber, Michaela (Dalton) Jacobson, Collin (Hannah) Frazier, Mikel Frazier, Caden Frazier, Austin (Brigid) Loeffelholz, Kolton Loeffelholz, Braden Loeffelholz, Andrew Weber, Aubrey Weber, Skylar Weber, Reese Weber, Cashton Weber, Waylon Weber; 11 great-grandchildren Hunter, Conner, Parker, Kenley, Hudsyn, Berklee, Ryker, Asher, Payson, Ellis, Poppy; siblings Jean Redman, Joe Weber, Mary (John) Trannel and Nancy (Jim Imbus) Miller; in-laws Wendell Comer, Bob Leifker, David (Marie) Berning, Charlie (Phyllis) Berning, Doris Berning, Joanne Tobin, Mary (Phil) Austin, Marty (Sheri) Berning. Jim was preceded in death by his parents Herman and Leonetta and his in-laws Edward and Mary Ellen Berning; siblings Irene (Don) Budden, Rose (Ira) Kunkel, Janis Comer, John Weber, Rita Leifker; in-laws Dan Berning, Maurie Tobin, Andy Redman, Mike Miller; nephews Chuck Miller, Marvin Redman.
