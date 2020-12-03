EPWORTH, Iowa — Otto “Sam” O’Dell Jr., 81, of Dubuque, IA, formerly of Epworth and Graf, IA, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Unity Point Finley Hospital in Dubuque.
A private family visitation for Sam will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Reiff Funeral Home in Epworth, IA. Private services will take place at 1:30 p.m., with Pastor Mike Jones presiding. Burial will occur in Highview Cemetery in Epworth, Iowa. Anyone unable to attend may send memorials to Reiff Funeral Home, ATTN: Otto “Sam” O’Dell family, P.O. Box 250, Epworth, Iowa 52045. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendance at the visitation is limited to the immediate family and masks must be worn.
He was born July 13, 1939, in Strawberry Point, Iowa, son of Otto C. and Mary M. (Shaw) O’Dell. He received his education in the Bankston Country schools. He was employed as a logger for the Phillip Ball’s sawmill in Graf, until his retirement at which time he moved to Dubuque with his sister, Elaine.
Otto “Sam” had a passion for long walks, gardening, watching his soaps, western shows and WWE. Otto was a people person and would talk to everyone and anyone walking by. He loved his cat, Star, and his two dogs, Buddy and Dusty. Otto would ask his niece, Lisa, every Monday how his great-nephew, Tyler, had done racing over the weekend. They would talk for hours. Otto loved to tell stories about his brothers and sisters when they were younger.
He is survived by his nine siblings, Joan (James) Walters, of Guttenberg, Kay Kamp and Barbara (Eldon) Jaeger, both of Worthington, Dave (Judy) O’Dell, of Bernard, Norene Dole and Elaine O’Dell, both of Dubuque, Robert (Shirley) O’Dell and Brian (Dee) O’Dell, Cheryl (Tom) Trenkamp-Rauch, of Monticello; a brother-in-law, James Beau, of Dubuque; 33 nieces and nephews; and many great- nieces and nephews.
He is also preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Allen and Clarence “Wink” O’Dell; one sister, Karen Beau; and brother-in-law, Frank Kamp.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to Norene Dole, Jodi Kamm and Lisa Soppe for taking care of him over the years. They would also like to thank the Doctors, nurses, and Finley Hospital for their support and care they gave to Sam.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family at www.reifffuneralhome.com