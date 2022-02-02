CASCADE, Iowa — Paul Neiers, 86, of Cascade, died on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, at St. Martin’s Church in Cascade, where services will follow. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Cascade.

Reiff Funeral Home, of Cascade, is assisting the family.

