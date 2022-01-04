Edwin W. Fangman, 100, passed away January 1, 2022 at Mercy Medical Center, Dubuque.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 6th at The Church of the Nativity with Father Andy Upah officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 9:00 until 10:45 a.m. Burial will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Egelhof Siegert Casper Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Ed was born August 26, 1921 in Bloomington, WI, the son of Arthur and Frances (Bohenkamp) Fangman. He married Evelyn M. Scott on May 19, 1953 at The Church of the Nativity.
He graduated from Bloomington High School, Bloomington, WI and Cedar Rapids Barber College. He was employed at the former Belsky Motors in Dubuque for a number of years and then as a barber in his shop on Central Ave.
He was a member of the Church of the Nativity and served as an usher.
Surviving is his wife Evelyn, their children Ellen (Robert) McNichols, of Arlington Heights, IL., John (Vickie) Fangman of Bayfield, WI., Denis (Cathy) Fangman of Dubuque, Kathy Holmes of Lake Villa, IL., Julie (Gregg) Sitkowski of West Chicago, IL., and James “Jim” (Kathy) Fangman of Batesville. IN.; 11 grandchildren, Laura (Robert) Bailey, Colleen (Chris) Lahendro, Jeanette (Connor) Garrity, Joshua (Caitlyn) and Kal (Mary) Fangman, Jonathan (Amy) and Michael (Emily) Fangman, Kelly (Martin) Rosales and Matthew (Brittany) Holmes, Alexa and Mikaela Fangman; eight great grandchildren; two sisters in law Roberta Turner and Patsy Scott, and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, John and Charles; two sisters, Lou Mae Fangman and Lorraine Bierman; a sister-in law Mary Fangman; and three brothers in-law John Bierman and John “Jack” Turner and Darrell Scott.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice of Dubuque, especially Jennifer, Hailey and Amber.