Lorraine M. (Fransen) Hirsch, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at MercyOne Medical Center surrounded by her family. She was 84 years young.
Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, January 2, 2022, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 3rd at the funeral home with her son-in-law Pastor Jack Redmond officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Lorraine was born on September 11, 1937, she was one of 9 children. On December 31, 1954, she was united in marriage to John “Jack” Hirsch in Dubuque, Iowa where they raised 6 beautiful children. Not mentioning any names (Steve) one was even called the golden boy.
Through the years, Mom and Dad owned and operated Lorraine’s Tap where most customers knew her as “Goofy”. She also worked at the University of Dubuque and the Cinema Center.
Mom was a loving mother and grandmother and most thought of her as the life of the party. Her smile was infectious. Her kids and grandkids were her life, along with her dog, Benji. She enjoyed spending time on the river and Friday nights at the Diamond Jo.
Mom will be deeply missed by her 6 children: Linda (Craig) Bowman, John (Joyce) Hirsch, Peggy (Jack) Redmond, Steve (Janet) Hirsch, Tina (Greg) LaRue, and David (Gina) Hirsch; 19 grandchildren, 51 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild, and of course her baby Benji.
She is also survived by her sister Betty Milroy, 3 sisters-in-law, 4 brothers-in-law, and several nieces and nephews.
As Mom joins Dad in eternal life, she will be greeted by her parents, siblings: Bill, Tom, Dick and Jerry, Mary, Jean, and Shirley; 3 grandchildren, and many sisters and brothers-in-law.
The family would like to thank Dr. Runde, Dr. Ramabadran, Dr. Janes, and the nursing staff at Mercy One Medical center for their kindness, compassion, care during this difficult time.