Robert “Bob” L. Mueller, 64, of Dubuque, died peacefully at home on Monday, June 7, 2021.
Visitation will be from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Friday at the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. The service will be livestreamed on the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Facebook page. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery.
Robert was born April 5, 1957, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Albert and Marjorie (Ege) Mueller.
He worked as a farmer, and later as a construction worker.
Robert is survived by three siblings, Milo Mueller, of Dubuque, Rick (Marilyn) Mueller, of Asbury, and Sharon (Bob) Vance, of Clive, Iowa; nieces and nephews, Lisa (Tom) Rubbo, Steven (Courtney) Mueller, Kari (fiancé Alex Cook) Mueller, Nick Vance of London, Jacob (Haley) Vance, of West Des Moines, and Stephanie Vance, of Waukee. He is also survived by several great-nieces and nephews.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law, Sharon Mueller; niece and nephews, Katrina, Jason and James Mueller.