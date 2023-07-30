DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Elmer Schumann, 83, of Dyersville passed away Friday, July 28, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loved ones.
Visitation will be held from 3 — 7 pm on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville. Visitation will continue at the funeral home from 9 — 10 am Wednesday prior to funeral mass.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Chris Podhajsky will officiate.
Elmer was born on September 26, 1939, in Tipton, Iowa, the son of John and Edna “Ruth” (Addinghaus) Schumann. He married Juliann “Julie” D. Bergfeld on June 4, 1963, in Holy Family Catholic Church in New Mellery, Iowa. He served in the Army in 1960 in Ft. Leonardwood, MO. He hauled milk from 1963 — 1966, and continued trucking for 43 years, working for Crop Production seasonally for 8 years. He was a member of St. Francis Xavier Parish.
Survivors include his loving wife of 60 years, Julie; children: Carol (Friend Dave Fortman) Walters and Billy (Sally) Schumann, both of Garber, Ricky (Margie) Schumann and Mary (Joel) Loeffelholz, both of Dyersville; grandchildren: Ryan and Collin Walters, Kevin (Makenzie) and Trevor Schumann, Ben, Dustin (Cheyenne) and Tyler (Haley) Loeffelholz, and Brian (Melissa), Brad (Katie), Becky and Brandon Schumann; great grandchildren: Danuel, Jared and Emma Loeffelholz and Justin and Colton Schumann, Claire Schumann and Tayte Schumann; siblings: Emmett (Bernadette) Schuman of Independence, IA, Elias (Roxann) Schuman of Manchester, IA, Francine Tucker of Manchester, Flavia Talley of Oak Grove, MO, Fay Coimarco of Florida, and Florence Juhl of Butler, MO; in-laws: Darlene Schumann of Earlville, Herman Kadlec of Nebraska, George (Joanne) Bergfeld of Dubuque, IA, Danny (Diane) Bergfeld of Bernard, IA and Shirley Bergfeld of Dubuque.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, James Schumann; siblings: Edward (Karyl) Schuman, Frieda Schuman (in infancy), Fern Kadlec; and in-laws: Fred Juhl and Carl Tucker, Dale Talley, Fred Coimarco, Leo Bergfeld, Edwin (Juanita) Bergfeld, John Bergfeld, Gladys (Jack) Kress, Darlene (Joe) Dolanc and Theresa (Clem) Gansemer.
The family would like to thank the staff of Hospice of Dubuque for their support and care for all of us.
Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville is assisting the family and information is available at www.kramerfuneral.com. Memorials may be sent to the family, (in care of Kramer Funeral Home) 750 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, IA 52040.