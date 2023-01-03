Kathleen Ackerman, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. today, Church of the Nativity. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Roger Anderegg, Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Guttenberg. Service: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Dana Bond-Jenson, Colesburg, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, United Methodist Church, Colesburg. Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Thomas Bradley, Green Valley, Ariz. — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday, St. Columbkille Catholic Church.
Christine M. Haupert, Dubuque — Visitation: 2 to 6:30 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 6:30 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Carl J. Heisler, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.
Joseph J. Smith, Peosta, Iowa — Service: 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, Peosta Community Centre.
Todd N. Swift, Weaverville, N.C. — Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 29, Grand River Center.
