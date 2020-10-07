ASBURY, Iowa — Carolyn Martin was born and raised in Dubuque. As a teenager, she worked the soda fountain and trimmed the windows at Kresge’s 5 & 10. Leaving work one July afternoon in 1958, Paul Bodish picked her up on his ‘57 BSA and they rode together for the rest of her days. Cookie had such artistic vision that she was sent to Cedar Rapids to dress the windows at their newly opened store. She married Paul as soon as she got home (1961), and they were married for 59 years. They were blessed with nine children.
Despite the hustle and bustle of being a full-time homemaker, Cookie still found time to practice her faith deeply and study the Bible extensively, teach Sunday school, lead troops of Girl and Boy Scouts, serve on the school board, grow and preserve a half-acre of food for her family, friends and neighbors, volunteer at the Rescue Mission and deliver fruit baskets to old folks’ homes every Sunday when her kids were young.
She was known for welcoming everyone to the family supper table, from the people of the neighborhood to the down-and-out; whoever came around had a place to stay and food to eat, no matter who they were. When there were less mouths to feed at home, she opened and singlehandedly ran the Trailside Cafe... and grew much of the food she served there.
Cookie loved nature and spent her quiet hours in her flower gardens, watching birds, sewing and crocheting, and riding with Paul. She was an extraordinary floral designer for decades, first at Unique Boutique and then at Flowerama. She surrounded herself with flowers, and loved the monarchs that pollinated them. Some family and friends’ favorite memories of her are riding and traveling together, playing and singing music, making apple cider, and huge holiday gatherings. Cookie nurtured individual relationships with every kid and grandkid.
In the last year of her life, she rode with Paul daily through Eagle Point Park to watch the birds. After a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease, she passed away peacefully at home, Paul’s hand in hers, on the 2nd of October.
Cookie was preceded in death by her parents, Arnold and Viola (Meyer); her sister, Marilyn (Maggie), her brothers, Arnold (Junior), Donald (Donnie); nieces, Debbie, Sherry and Vicky Martin; nephew, Ronnie Jo Bryson; sisters-in-law, Carol Martin and Sue Martin; and her grandson, Joseph Kazmierczak.
She is survived by her husband, Paul; 22 grandchildren, one great-grandson, a great-granddaughter on the way; and her own nine children: Daniel (Carol Wieland) (Danny; Hammond, WI); Theresa (Teri; Maquoketa, IA), Robert (Susan) (Bobby; Garnavillo, IA), Barbara (Barbie; Buffalo, NY), William (Molly Noonan) (Billy; Dubuque, IA); Kathleen (Kathie; St. John); Rebecca (Becky; Dubuque, IA); Joy (Darrell Mayne) (Dubuque, IA); and Timothy (Alisha Lust) (Timmy; Baxter, IA).
A service will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020, in the Riverfront Pavilion at Eagle Point Park. Friends may call from 1 to 4 p.m., with prayer and a reading at 3:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Dubuque Rescue Mission, the Northeast Iowa Council on Aging, and Hospice of Dubuque.
The family extends its infinite gratitude to Hospice of Dubuque and the Northeast Iowa Council on Aging for their friendship, guidance and compassionate care.
