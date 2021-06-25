Sister Priscilla (Patricia) Stork, OSF, age 94, of Clare House, Dubuque, Iowa, passed away at 4:30 p.m. June 22, 2021, at the Clare House.
The Mass of Christian burial will be held at Clare House Chapel, Mount St. Francis Center, at 1 p.m. today. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
She was born on March 18, 1927, in Mason City, IA, the daughter of Edward and Jennie (Kisner) Stork.
She entered the Sisters of St. Francis on Aug. 25, 1945, and made final profession of vows on Aug. 12, 1951. Sister received her master’s degree in pastoral ministry from Seattle University, Seattle, WA. She ministered in Iowa at Templeton; Holy Trinity and Holy Ghost, Dubuque; Manchester; St. Edwards, Waterloo; Luxemburg; Briar Cliff College, Sioux City; Council Bluffs; Forest City; Independence and Mason City. She also ministered in Illinois at Melrose Park, Blue Island, Quincy and Champaign; and in Monroe, LA.
Sister is survived by nieces, nephews and her Franciscan sisters.
Sister was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Genevieve (Ernest) Katz, Margaret (James) Perkey, and Ruth (Leonard) Balek; and her brothers, James (Helen) Stork and Francis (Myrna) Stork.
The Sisters of St. Francis express their thanks to Hospice of Dubuque for their care and concern.
Memorials may be given to the Sisters of St. Francis, Dubuque, IA.
Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.