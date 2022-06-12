CASCADE, Iowa — Charles J. Neyens, 65, of Cascade, Iowa passed away Thursday, June 9, 2022 at Accura Healthcare in Cascade, Iowa after a courageous battle with cancer.
Visitation for Charles will be held from 2 to 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, Iowa services will follow at 7:00 p.m. and burial will be held at a later date in Calvary Cemetery in Cascade, Iowa.
He was born February 28, 1957 in Monticello, Iowa , son of George “Whitey” and Celestine “Sally” (Manterach) Neyens. He attended the former Aquin High School in Cascade, Iowa. He was employed at American Iowa MFG in Cascade, Iowa for several years.
He is a member of St. Matthias Parish in Cascade, Iowa.
He is survived by his children, Casey Neyens of Worthington, Iowa and Callista Neyens of Bernard, Iowa; one grandson Isaiah (Isaac) Neyens; a brother, Steve (Vicki) Wolfe of Mason City, Iowa, a sister, Judy (Norman) Kremer of Cascade, Iowa. as well as many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Lori “Pris” Donovan Koppes and Patti Fortney; and a brother, Gary “Baldy” Wolfe.
Dad will forever be remembered for his witty sense of humor and his kind heart. He was an outdoorsman that enjoyed squirrel hunting, trapping, fishing and raising his yearly flock of meat chickens. Chuck was a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque, especially, Jenni, Meghan and Ryan; Accura Healthcare and Sherry Kelchen for all the wonderful care given to Chuck. Also a special thank you to Steve Geraghty for being a great friend and always being there for him.
