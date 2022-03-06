WARREN, Ill. — Gordon “Gene” Sargent, age 75, of Warren, IL, completed his earthly journey on March 1, 2022, at UnityPoint Finley Hospital in Dubuque, IA.
To honor Gene’s life, a private family service is being held.
Gene was born on March 21, 1946, in Monroe, WI, a son to Donald and Margery (McConnell) Sargent. He was a proud graduate of Warren High School and soon moved into his lifelong career in the field of carpentry and concrete construction. Gene was an expert in the field and traveled countless miles over the years to bring his expertise directly to the jobsite. He eventually found his soul-mate, Cheryl Pfab, and the couple was united in marriage on January 25, 2010, in Galena, IL. Gene and Cheryl enjoyed many activities together over the years, including Gene being a car enthusiast and to the pleasures of enjoying the good life at their home in the country. Gene had a great sense of humor that was continually ready and willing to be shared and his love and adoration for his family was second to none. Thank you, Gene, for making others joy a priority in your life and may the Lord keep you safe in His loving arms until we see you again.
Surviving family includes Cheryl Sargent, Warren, IL, Stacey (Chris) Toepfer, Loves Park, IL, Don (Vicki) Wand, Cuba City, WI, Tim (Amanda) Wand, Galena, IL, Jody (Rob) Black, Caledonia, IL, and his grandchildren; his mother-in-law, Virginia Pfab; his sisters-in-law, Janet Sargent, Warren, IL, Beverly Sargent, Monroe, WI, Carla Pfab, Asbury, IA, Lynn (Marty) Stone, Lancaster, WI; his brother-in-law, Doug (Stacy) Pfab, Epworth, IA; along with numerous extended family, friends, and neighbors.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Jason Sargent; his brothers, Tom Sargent and Randy Sargent; and his father-in-law, Leo Pfab.
Gene’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Finley Hospital for all of their professional and compassionate care.