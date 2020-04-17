PEOSTA, Iowa — Steven J. Reichenauer, 63, of Peosta, Iowa, died April 13, 2020, at his home in Peosta, Iowa, from the result of a medical issue.
Services for Steven are pending at the Reiff Funeral Home, in Farley, Iowa.
