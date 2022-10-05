PIEDMONT, Calif. — James “Jim” McCrea, 81, of Piedmont, formerly of Cuba City, WI, passed away peacefully on September 1, 2022, following a battle with cancer. A Mass of Christian Burial was held on September 24th at Corpus Christi Church in Piedmont, CA. A private memorial service will be held on Monday, October 10th in Cuba City, WI with inurnment in St. Rose Cemetery at a later date. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is assisting the family. Jim was born on October 5, 1940, the son of Guerdon “Butch” and Sylvia (Lacke) McCrea. He was a graduate of Cuba City High School (1958) and Marquette University, Milwaukee (1962). After then serving 8 years in the Air Force, Jim moved to the San Francisco Bay Area and spent the majority of his career in Human Resources within a wide variety of businesses, primarily in the banking industry, retiring in 2003. During his military and professional careers, Jim developed a love of travel and was fortunate to travel extensively during his retirement years. He had a great interest in genealogy and was the appointed organizer of family reunions. Jim enjoyed returning to Cuba City for many of his high school reunions, and he was looking forward to the 65th class celebration in 2023. Jim is survived by his life partner of 50 years, Gregory Jurin, who he married in 2015; his sister Barbara (Ron) McDermott, of Dubuque, IA; nephews Brad (Brittney) McDermott, of Glenview, IL and their children, Lucy, Tate, and Mae; Scott (Catie) McDermott of Atlanta, GA and their children, Jack and Finn; and niece Sara (Mark) Kasemeier of Dubuque, and their children, Charlie and Beau. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Karen McCrea. In lieu of plants & flowers, memorials in Jim’s name may be given to St. Rose Church, Cuba City, WI, the Dominican Sisters in Sinsinawa, WI, or Area Residential Care in Dubuque, IA. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com.
