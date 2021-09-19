Mary Ann Davis, 85, of Dubuque, died Sunday, September 12, 2021, at the Unity Point Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque, surrounded by her family.
Visitation will be 9:00 am until 11:00 am Friday, September 24, 2021 at Church of the Resurrection. During the current pandemic, the church is recommending everyone wears a mask.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Mary will be 11:00 am Friday, September 24, 2021, at Church of the Resurrection. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque. The mass will be live streamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com.
Mary was born August 12, 1936, in Dundee, IA, the daughter of Edward and Marcella (Willenborg) Brunsman. On April 17, 1956, she married Neil R. Davis in Manchester, Iowa. He passed away on October 26, 2007.
Mary worked as the City Clerk for 30 years for the City of Dubuque.
She enjoyed visiting with people, especially friendships recently made at Eagle Pointe Place, golfing, euchre, pinochle, but her greatest joy was spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mary and her husband housed Dubuque Fighting Saints players for ten years.
Survivors include her five children, Diane (Tom) Hein of Asbury, Deb Herrig of Dubuque, Zoe (Mark) Merritt of Meridian, ID, Ed (Kim) Davis of Meridian, ID and Cathy (Curt) Marks of Asbury; 14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; one brother, John (Karen) Brunsman of Fairfax, IA and one sister, Susie Luensmann of Delhi, IA.
She is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Hank (Delores) Brunsman and Bill Brunsman; one sister-in-law, Leola Brunsman and one brother-in-law, Bob Luensmann.
In lieu of flowers, a Mary A. Davis Memorial Fund has been established.
The family would like to extend their great appreciation to the 5th floor nursing staff at Finley for their compassion and support.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.