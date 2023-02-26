It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Eugene F. Schmidt, 94, of Dubuque, Iowa, on January 10, 2023. He lived a long, happy life and was well loved by his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, scores of nieces and nephews and lifelong friends.

Eugene (Gene) was born on March 27, 1928 to Alphonse and Clara (Klauer) Schmidt of Dubuque, IA. He attended Loras Academy and went on to study at Loras College and the University of Iowa. After graduating from Loras College, with a degree in Biology, he started a 56-year career in Insurance and Financial Planning.

