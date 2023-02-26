It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Eugene F. Schmidt, 94, of Dubuque, Iowa, on January 10, 2023. He lived a long, happy life and was well loved by his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, scores of nieces and nephews and lifelong friends.
Eugene (Gene) was born on March 27, 1928 to Alphonse and Clara (Klauer) Schmidt of Dubuque, IA. He attended Loras Academy and went on to study at Loras College and the University of Iowa. After graduating from Loras College, with a degree in Biology, he started a 56-year career in Insurance and Financial Planning.
He met his wife Marjorie Niensteadt in Dubuque, IA and they were married on December 29, 1951. They were happily married for 66 years. Gene and Marjorie had 8 children, Michael Madden (Linda Anderson), Cape Cod, MA, Eugene C. Schmidt (Elizabeth) Redmond, WA, David Schmidt (Lynn) Marion, IA, Jeff Schmidt (Melissa) Pleasant Valley, IA, Mary Greenwood (Ray) Newport Beach, CA, Anne Homan, Lake Geneva, WI, Mike Schmidt (Ay) Bonney Lake, WA and Juliane Schmidt (John Caunt) Medina, WA.
In 2005, Gene retired and spent his time traveling with his wife Marjorie to visit his children and seeing the world. They enjoyed many trips to Australia, Hawaii and Europe. One memorable trip that he often spoke of, was a trip to Germany with his son, Eugene, to see the Berlin wall come down.
Gene was predeceased by his wife Marjorie, son Eugene, granddaughter Jacqueline Maxwell, brothers Ralph, Al, Ken and sister, Neomi Bahl Drummond
He is survived by 7 of his children, 11 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and his sister Ginny Montblanc.
A private celebration of Gene’s life and the love his family has for him is planned for April 29, 2023. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that people can send condolence cards and notes to Mary Schmidt Greenwood, 2659 Vista Ornada, Newport Beach, CA 92660.
