Raymond J. “Whitey” Roussel, 94, of Dubuque, died on Monday, October 25, 2021, at home surrounded by his family.
Private family services will be held. The Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road is entrusted with arrangements.
Raymond was born on October 18, 1927, in La Motte, Iowa, the son of Louis and Theresa (Lenz) Roussel. He married Mary Lou Elliott on June 30, 1951, at St. Mary’s Church in Dubuque.
He was a talented musician, who had a passion for playing the steel guitar. He was a member of Dubuque’s first country music band and played on KDTH on Saturday mornings with his siblings. Raymond enjoyed the get togethers at the annual Roussel Jam.
He was also known for his woodworking skills, never turning down a new project from his family. He enjoyed playing cards and watching the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Raymond retired as a pattern maker from the Adams Company.
He is survived by his children, Terry (Dawn Carr) Roussel, of Dubuque, Debbie Williams, of Orangevale, CA., Pam (Mark) Jordan, Connie (Corey) Klein, Rick (Sue) Roussel, and Ron Roussel, all of Dubuque; 20 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; one brother, Jerry Roussel, of Dubuque; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lou; daughter, Kathy Jo Roussel; son-in-law, Terry Williams; and brothers and sisters, and in-laws, Mildred (Bill) Bruck, Bob (Rita) Roussel, Mary (Alfred) Nauman, Dorothy (Sylvester) Welty, Dean (Marion) Wiest and Bonnie Roussel.
Raymond’s family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice of Dubuque, especially Jen F.