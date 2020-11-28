Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Suzanne M. Kazda, Boscobel, Wis. — Memorial gathering: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, Century Hall, Wauzeka, Wis.
Arthur Nefzger, Earlville, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Earlville.
Linda M. Roling, Bellevue, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Bellevue.
Helene K. Sudmeier, Amana, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. today, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Earlville.