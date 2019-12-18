ANAMOSA, Iowa — Mary Ann Feltes, 86, of Anamosa, Iowa, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019, due to injuries sustained in an accident.
Funeral Services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Springville, Iowa, with Father Andrew Awotwe Mensah officiating. Friends may call from 4 until 7 p.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion, Iowa. Burial will be at Springville Cemetery.
Her family includes her children, Mark Feltes, of Streamwood, Illinois, Diane Feltes of Ankeny, Alan (Monica) Feltes and their children, Nathan and Trenton, of Crystal Lake, Illinois, Julie (Dennis) Mahoney, of Bondurant, and Kurt (Mandi) Feltes and their children, Drew and Madi, of Springville; and brothers, Roger (Katie) Steffen and Herb (Norma) Steffen.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald; daughter, Linda Feltes; and two brothers, Vincent and Harry Steffen.
Mary Ann was born on June 9, 1933, in Dyersville, Iowa, the daughter of Charlie and Gunilda (Lake) Steffen. On October 8, 1963, she was united in marriage to Donald Feltes. Mary Ann worked at Collins Plaza after raising six kids. She was a member of St. Isidore Catholic Church in Springville and was a 4-H leader for many years.
Mary Ann was a caring mother and grandmother. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Mary Ann’s memory.
