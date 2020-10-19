Arlene R. Breitbach, 93, of Dubuque, died Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Bethany Home in Dubuque surrounded by her loving children.
Family may call from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Wednesday October 21, 2020, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. The Mass of Christian Burial for Arlene will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Holy Spirit Parish — Holy Ghost Catholic Church, with Father Steven Garner as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque. The Mass will be live streamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com. Please respect our current social distancing requirements. If you are not feeling well or are unable to attend, we encourage you to visit www.hskfhcares.com to send a message to Arlene’s family. In accordance to the city mask mandate, masks are required at the visitation and Mass.
Arlene was born November 20, 1926, in Dubuque, the daughter of Joseph and Luella Reuter Kopp. On June 12, 1948, she married Thomas W. Breitbach at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Dubuque. They enjoyed 63 years together until his passing on July 6, 2011.
She enjoyed attending sporting and school events for her children and grandchildren. She was a member of Holy Spirit Parish, St. Gerard Mothers’ Club, and Power of Prayer. But her main joy in life was raising her nine children. She was a devoted and loving mother and grandmother.
Those left to honor her memory are her children, Steve (Diane) Breitbach, of Hazel Green, WI, Dan Breitbach, of Cedar Falls, IA, Bob (Cathy) Breitbach, of Dubuque, Barb (Jim) Blaser, of Dubuque, Jane (Steve) Walker, of Dubuque, Dave (Lynn) Breitbach, of Panora, IA, Ann Alvarenga, of Dubuque, Mike (Angie) Breitbach, of Dubuque, and son-in-law, Mike Corbett, of Tiffin, IA; 39 grandchildren; and 74 great-grandchildren.
Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Patty Corbett; her brother, Don Kopp; and several in-laws.
Memorials have been established for Bethany Home and Hospice of Dubuque.
We would like to extend a special thank you to Bethany Home and Hospice of Dubuque for their wonderful care of our mom.