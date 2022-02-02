HOLY CROSS, Iowa — Willis C. Schmitt, 91, of Holy Cross, IA, passed away Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at home, with his loving family by his side. Willis was born Oct. 1, 1930, in his home on the farm in Holy Cross, son of Frank and Frances (Diesburg) Schmitt. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at the Holy Cross Church with a funeral mass to follow at 12:00 (Noon), with Father Noah Diehm officiating. Burial will be in the Holy Cross Cemetery with full military honors accorded by members of the Scherrman-Peterson American Legion Post # 656 of Farley and the Iowa Army National Guard. The Miller Funeral Home of East Dubuque, IL, is serving the family. The funeral mass will be live-streamed on The Miller Funeral Home Group Facebook page.
Willis attended school in Holy Cross, going through the 9th grade. Until he was in first grade, he only spoke German. While dancing at the Melody Mill, he met the ‘soon to be love of his life’, Darlene Lahey. After a few years of dating, Willis went to Darlene’s house, got down on one knee and asked her to be his wife. Willis joined the United States Army during the Korean War from 1953-1955. While on a month leave from the service, the two were married. They soon moved to California where Willis was stationed at the San Francisco Presidio. Upon returning to Iowa in 1955, they farmed with Willis’ brother Ray.
In 1970, they started Schmitt Implement in Holy Cross and opened Mooney’s Midway in 1979. Willis was a huge wrestling and Gunsmoke fan, and was an avid collector of Massey Harris Tractors, was a devoted catholic and he and Darlene enjoyed their ‘date’ nights together going to their favorite supper clubs and were quite the pair on the dance floor. The two took many trips together; Germany, Australia, Switzerland, Ireland and Hong Kong being their favorites. Willis was such a wonderful and kind man and was as genuine as they come. He was a hard worker, always looking forward to a chat with the customers in his office and was so proud of his family. One of Willis’ wishes was to visit the timber on the farm called paradise. He was able to do this in October of 2021 with family.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Darlene; children Tom (Susie) Schmitt, Jack (Elaine) Schmitt, Steve (Barb) Schmitt and Peggy Schmitt; grandchildren Tracy (Josh) Rubner, Joseph, Emily and Hannah Schmitt, Joshua, Jacob and Kelsey Schmitt and Will Harmeyer and great-grandchildren, Savannah, Alyvia and Devon Rubner.
Willis is proceeded in death by his parents, Frank and Frances; parent in-laws, Francis and Valeria Lahey and Francis’ first wife Madeline; daughter, Connie and brother Ray.
The family would like to extend their thanks to Willis’ doctors, especially Dr. Runde, Dr. Whalen, Dr. Ott, and Dr. Rom and the wonderful staff at Tri State Dialysis for their wonderful care and compassion over the past two years. Willis will be loved and forever remembered by those left to cherish his memory.
