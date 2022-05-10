GALENA, Ill. — Marlin J. Keleher, 92 of Galena, IL passed away Thursday, May 5, 2022, At AHVA Living Center, East Dubuque, IL. A funeral mass will be held at 11 AM, Thursday, May 12, 2022, at St. Michaels Catholic Church, Galena where friends may call after 10 AM until the time of mass. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Military honors will be accorded graveside by Galena VFW Post #2665 and American Legion Post # 193. The Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena is assisting the family.
He was born April 27, 1930, in Elizabeth, IL the son of Charles and Emma (Nolan) Keleher. Marlin graduated from Elizabeth High School with the class of 1948. He served in the United States Army until his honorable discharge. Marlin was employed at the Savanna Army Depot as a guard for thirty years until his retirement in 1995. He enjoyed family gatherings, golfing and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. Marlin served as a caretaker for his parents for many years. He was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.
He is survived by, two sisters, Regina Alber and Charlene Schiltz, and two brothers, Vernon and Kenneth Keleher, a sister-in-law, Arlene Keleher, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Mary Holland, and Kathleen Deutsch, and three brothers, John, Clarence, and Emmett Keleher.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to AHVA Living Center and Hospice of Dubuque. Your care and compassion will never be forgotten.