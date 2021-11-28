PEOSTA, Iowa — Michael J. “Mike” Arthofer, 81, of Peosta, died on Thursday, November 25, 2021.

Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, at St. Catherine’s Cemetery in Dubuque.

Tri-State Cremation Center, of East Dubuque, Ill., is assisting the family.

