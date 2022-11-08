Hazel M. Bakey, 100, of Dubuque, died Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Bethany Home in Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 10:00 am until 10:30 am Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Great Adventure Church, 3500 Pennsylvania Ave.
Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Hazel M. Bakey, 100, of Dubuque, died Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Bethany Home in Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 10:00 am until 10:30 am Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Great Adventure Church, 3500 Pennsylvania Ave.
The Funeral Service for Hazel will be 10:30 am Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Great Adventure Church with Elder Philip “Lev” Leverentz officiating. Burial will be in Dubuque Memorial Gardens in Dubuque.
Hazel was born November 24, 1921, in McGregor, IA, the daughter of Clarence and Edna Drahn Henkes. On November 9, 1937, she married Frank R. Bakey in Dubuque. He died June 9, 2003.
Hazel was a homemaker. Hazel liked simple things and never wanted the limelight. She would do things for others but did not want the recognition. She was the perfect example of humility. She always put Christ first, others second, and herself last. She was an active member of Dubuque Bible Church where she taught Sunday School, helped with Children’s Church, in the nursery, and with Vacation Bible School. She was instrumental in shaping people’s lives through her Christian values. She was an excellent cook, seamstress and always kept a meticulous house.
Survivors include one daughter, Pat Boge of Asbury; one son, Fred Bakey of Platteville, WI, six grandchildren, Lori (Phil) Hellerud of Asbury, Lynne Kirchhoff of Dubuque, Connie (Tom) Clark of Dubuque, Chris (Amy) Bakey of Dubuque, and Suzie Bakey of Cannon Falls, MN; nine great-grandchildren, Leah, Joel, Alex, Natalie, Emilee, Brenton, JoAnna, Stephanie, and Dylan, 12 great-great-grandchildren Samuel, Abraham, Eli, William, Alex, Abby, Audrey, Paige, Drew, Addy, Amelya, and Kalvin; two brothers, Palmer Henkes of Cochrane, WI, and Robert (Mary) Henkes of Dubuque.
Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, one daughter, Judie Smith, one granddaughter, Kimberly, one grandson, Steven Schmieder, one great-grandson, Chad, one daughter-in-law, Patti Bakey, one brother, Clarence Henkes, three sisters, Viola, LaVera and Ethel, and two sons-in-law, Leo Boge and Jim Smith.
A memorial has been established.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Hazel’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.