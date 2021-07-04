Robbin Lynn Lyons, 62, of Dubuque, passed away on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at home. According to his wishes, no public visitation or service will be held. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, is assisting the family.
Robb was born on June 17, 1959, in Iowa City, the son of David Lyons and April Hines. He was a graduate of Dubuque Senior High School and later married Dawn Lyons on October 25, 2011.
Robb was a loving husband, father and family man, who enjoyed spending time with his family and his hounds. He loved fishing and watching the Detroit Lyons.
Robb honorably served in the U.S. Navy as a member of the U.S. Ceremonial Guard. He will be missed, but never forgotten.
Robb is survived by his wife, Dawn Lyons; children, Amanda (Anthony) Thurman, Rodney Post, Troy Lyons, Sarah Lyons, Alora Lyons, Kathryn Hargett and Rebekah (Troy) Cornell; grandchildren, Shane Post, Elijah Halfhill, Isaiah Halfhill, Shanarra Post and Michael Post; his stepmother, Mary E. “Ginger” Lyons; his sisters, Lana Sanders and Tina Lyons; his foster family, Ken (Arlene) Peer; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, along with his beloved Bassets, Deb, Ayia and Izee.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Mary Lyons; and his aunt, Debra Roth.
The family wishes to thank Hospice of Dubuque, especially Kourtney and Angela H., Dubuque ENT and the Dubuque Fire Department for all their help during the last 2 months.