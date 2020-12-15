Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Margaret Cloos-Mueller, Springbrook, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Springbrook. Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Kevin T. McDermott, Monticello, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Monticello.
Eddie L. Poppe, Hudson, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service-West Ridgeway location, Waterloo, Iowa, and at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, St. Mary of Mt. Carmel, Waterloo. Services: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Rosemary M. Rahe, Dyersville, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Kathy A. Stahr, Sherrill, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, Church of the Resurrection, Dubuque.
Leo W. Werner, Scales Mound, Ill. — Services: 11 a.m. today, Holy Trinity Cemetery, Scales Mound.