BELLEVUE, Iowa — Robert “Bob” W. Engelman, 88, of Bellevue, passed away on Monday, May 10, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.
Bob was born October 18, 1932, in Dubuque, the son of Edwin and Mary (Gretchen) Engelman. He graduated from St. Joseph’s Catholic High School in 1951, where he excelled in baseball and earned a full-ride scholarship to play at Bradley University, where he earned a degree in Engineering.
Bob served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
Bob married Marcelline Sieverding on August 4, 1956, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue. He was a Senior Engineer at the John Deere Dubuque Works, retiring in October 31, 1994, after 39 years of service.
Bob was a longtime member of the Society of Manufacturing Engineers, Bellevue American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Knights of Columbus, Bellevue Golf Club, and played many years for the Bellevue Braves. He enjoyed animals, especially dogs, and his special dog Nikki. Bob enjoyed gardening, camping, and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Survivors include his wife, Marcy; children, Steve (Betty) Engelman, Curt (Kim Tredway) Engelman, Jane (Jeff) Gonner, Jill (Loras) Herrig, and Jackie (Rick) Keil; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and one on the way; and many other extended relatives.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; step-father, Burlin Yost; and father and mother in-law, Lawrence and Lucille Sieverding.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Bob’s Memory.
