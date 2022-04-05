PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Jean A. Bellmeyer, 82, of Platteville, died on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, and 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, April 7, at Melby Funeral Home & Crematory in Platteville.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

