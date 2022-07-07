BENTON, Wis. — Mildred A. “Millie” Hilby, 83, of Benton, Wisconsin, passed away Monday, July 4, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Benton, Wisconsin, with Rev. David Flanagan officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 4-7 p.m. Friday at Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Benton, Wisconsin. Friends may also call from 12-12:45 p.m. Saturday at the church prior to the service.
Millie was born on June 7, 1939, in Vinegar Hill, Illinois, the daughter of Urban and Bernice (Doyle) Leifker. She married Joseph Hilby on September 23, 1958 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Benton. He preceded her in death on February 20, 2008.
Millie worked at GAB for many years. She was known as a very good cook and was always excited about trying new recipes. She enjoyed fishing, camping, weekends at the cabin on the Mississippi River and hosting friends and family during the Benton Labor Day Celebration. She also enjoyed gardening, canning (a lot), crocheting, playing cards and reading. Millie especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include a daughter, Lori Hilby, Benton; a son, David (Debora) Hilby, Cuba City, WI; a daughter-in-law, Cheryl Hilby, Cuba City, WI; brothers, Arnold (Rose) Leifker, Alexandria, VA, and Alvin Leifker, Lancaster, WI; a sister-in-law, Charlotte Leifker; nine grandchildren, Adam (Elaine) Hilby, Katie Hilby, Emily (Austin) Kilburg, Deloss (Kendra) Hilby, Darick Hilby, Dustin Hilby, Joseph Trevarthen, Michael (Angela) Kopetko and Matthew Kopetko; and 14 great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; a son, Thomas Hilby; a daughter in infancy, Sharon Hilby; sisters, Mary (Robert) Kilcoyne and Margaret Ann Leifker; brothers, Joseph (Louise), Donald (Mary), Earl, Harold, and Charles Leifker.
In lieu of flowers, a Mildred A. Hilby Memorial Fund has been established. Donations may be sent to the funeral home at 123 N. Jackson St., Cuba City, WI 53807.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Finley Hospital for their care of Millie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.