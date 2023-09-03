DURANGO, Iowa — Timothy M. “Tim” Steve, 67, of Durango, died on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023.

A celebration of life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, at the Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens. Tri-State Cremation Center, of East Dubuque, Ill., is assisting the family.