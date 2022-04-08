F. Jeffrey Pusateri Telegraph Herald Apr 8, 2022 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BRADENTON, Fla. — F. Jeffrey “Jeff” Pusateri, 70, of Bradenton and formerly of Dubuque, died on Sunday, April 3, 2022.Services will be held at Mount Calvary Cemetery at a later date.Brown & Sons Funeral Home & Crematory, of Bradenton, is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Developer nixes proposed 60-unit apartment complex in Dubuque A life remembered: Dubuque dad filled life with pranks, puns, great water fights Police: No charges after Dubuque student strikes staff member Popular Dubuque eatery to open new location this week F. Jeffrey Pusateri