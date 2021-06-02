Denny “Mibs” Miller, age 78, of Dubuque, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 29, 2021, surrounded by his family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Spirit Parish, Sacred Heart Church, 2215 Windsor Ave., on Friday, June 4, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Steven Garner officiating. To celebrate Denny’s life, visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021, at the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 J.F. Kennedy Road, with a scripture wake service at 7:00 p.m. Burial will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery with full military honors accorded by American Legion Post #6.
Denny was born on August 9, 1942, in Dubuque, son of Taft and Mary (McCarthy) Miller. He attended St. Mary’s school, Loras Academy, and graduated from Senior High School. Denny joined the Iowa Army National Guard in 1963, where he served for 26 years. From a very early age, Denny knew the value of both family and friends. He was active with The Boys Club and loved to spend time with his family as one of five children. His mother said from a very early age, “you can just see the mischief in his eyes, can’t you?” He loved to laugh and always wanted others to do the same. After many years of bowling, fishing, and playing ball, Denny proposed to Betty Koenig, of Farley, IA. They were joined in marriage on May 17, 1969, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Dubuque. Together they raised 5 children. “Family First” was Denny’s motto, and he would do anything to provide for those he loved. He was a kind and generous man who would give the last of what he had to anyone in need. Denny’s love for family was clear; he was not afraid to tell you how much you meant to him. He was proud of his children and grandchildren and loved to talk about them to anyone who would listen.
Denny was employed by John Deer Dubuque Works for 42 years. He was a faithful employee and loved his job, but if you asked him, he’d tell you he gave up playing in the majors for a stable job to raise his family. Denny retired from John Deere in 2002. He was very involved in Sacred Heart Church with Men’s Club, choir, and parish festivals.
Denny was a lifelong Dodgers fan and a die-hard Hawkeye. If there was a game on, you’d know where to find him. He loved to cheer on his grandchildren during their sporting events and special activities. Denny loved to play card games and report who won, as he did not like to lose. If Betty won, it was usually because “he had to help her.” He checked in with those he loved regularly. We will miss his daily phone calls, medical updates, our nicknames (#1, Brian Michael, Cabanski, #4, and Muff), and trying to figure out FaceTime. His never-ending support will always be treasured, and we will continue to live by his words ... family first.
Those left to cherish Denny’s memory include his loving wife Betty; his 5 children, Dawn (Jim) Konrardy, Dubuque, IA, Brian (Chris) Miller, Dubuque, IA, Dana (Tony) Clasen, Waterloo, IA, Deanne (Matt) Blackford, Peoria, IL, and Danielle (Stien) Davis, Naperville, IL; 17 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren, and his sister Jean Heer, Dubuque, IA.
Denny was preceded in death by an infant son, Douglas Michael; his parents; a sister in infancy; and his brothers Joe and Ronnie Miller.
Denny’s family would like to thank Dr. Mark Herman (and his nice ties), Dr. Hillard Salas, and his Palliative Care Team. Most of all, Denny’s children would like to thank their devoted mom for her intuition and always advocating to ensure he received the best care. He always said, “I don’t know what I’d do without her” and they feel the same way.