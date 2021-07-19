MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Philip Jude Marzen, 54, of Maquoketa, left his earthly body for a new life in heaven on Friday, July 9, 2021.
A celebration of Phil’s life will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 24, at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City. Family will have a greeting prior to the celebration at the funeral home from 1 to 3 p.m. Inurnment will be at a later date at Saint Francis Cemetery in Dyersville. Memorial contributions may be directed to The Philip Marzen Memorial Fund in care of Connie Tapp.
Survivors include three brothers, Greg, of Durham, NC, Dan (Jeri), of Bondurant, IA, Doug, of Iowa City; three sisters, Carmel Hall, of Stanton, KY, Connie (Pat) Tapp, of Nashua, IA, and Kathy (Tim) Beckler, of Tipton, IA; one sister-in-law, Susan Marzen, of North Liberty, IA. Phil is also survived by several nieces/nephews and great-nieces/nephews.
Phil was preceded in death by his parents; four siblings, Dianne, Rebecca, Patrick and Dean; and three in-laws, Kim Marzen, Myron (Pete) Hall and Leo Schultz.
A full obituary may be viewed, and online condolences made at www.lensingfuneral.com.