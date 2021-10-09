DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Allan J. Tucker, 80, of Dyersville, Iowa and formerly of Worthington, Iowa passed away Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at his home in Dyersville, Iowa, surrounded by his family.
Visitation for Allan will be held from 3 to 7p.m., Sunday, October 10, 2021 at the Reiff Funeral Home in Dyersville, Iowa, where a prayer service will be held at 2:30 p.m. and the Worthington Fire Department will meet in a body at 6 p.m. There will also be visitation after 8:30 a.m., Monday, October 11, 2021 at the funeral home.
Services for Allan will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Worthington, Iowa with Rev. Martin Obeng Presiding. Burial will be held in St. Paul’s Cemetery in Worthington, Iowa.
He was born on October 17, 1940 in Cascade, Iowa son of Oliver J. and Frances (Althoff) Tucker. He received his education in the rural country schools. On May 13, 1961 he was united in marriage to Coletta Grobstick at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in, St. Catherine, Iowa.
He played softball for many years all over Dubuque County. He took up fishing and camping after his softball days. Mom and Dad also enjoyed putting puzzles together and playing cards as well as going out to eat at local establishments on Friday nights. He was an avid fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes, Chicago Cubs and the Green Bay Packers.
Allan was a member of the St. Paul’s Parish in Worthington, Iowa.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Coletta Tucker of Dyersville, seven children, Colleen (Rick) Wolfe, Darrell (Rose) Tucker both of Worthington, Merlin (Jody) Tucker of Durango, Duane (Karen) Tucker of Denton, TX, Darla Tucker of Worthington, Brad (Mandy) Tucker of Earlville, and Mary Kay (Terry) Savolt of Farley; grandchildren; great grandchildren; four sisters, Mary Jane Hoffmann of Epworth, Ruth (Jack) Reidl, Edna Mae Tucker both of Dubuque, and Carlyn “Sis” (Clyde) Thielen of Peosta; sister-in-law, Francine Tucker of Manchester; his sister and brother-in-laws, Elsie Doser and Bill Grobstick both of Dubuque and Ruth (Jim) Roling of St. Donatus.
He is preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Joyce Tucker on February 17, 2014; two brothers, Robert Tucker and Carl Tucker; and brother and sister-in-laws, Sylvester Hoffmann, Joe Welsch, Bud Doser and Linda Grobstick.
The family would like to Thank Hospice of Dubuque for all the kindness, care and support given to Allan and our family.