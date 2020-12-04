EPWORTH, Iowa — Cheryl (Cherie) Ann McDermott, resident of Epworth, passed away on December 2, surrounded by her family at MercyOne, Dubuque, Iowa.
A private family visitation for Cherie will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the Reiff Funeral Home in Epworth, IA.
A private funeral Mass in honor of Cherie’s life will be held for immediate family at Holy Family New Melleray Church at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 5, 2020, with Rev. Msgr. Lyle Wilgenbusch presiding. Public graveside services to follow at Holy Family New Melleray, (rural) Peosta, IA. Social distancing guidelines will be in place at the graveside service.
Cherie was born on August 21, 1951, to Emmett A. and Dorothy C. (Potts) McDermott of Bernard, IA. Cherie was raised on the family farm with her six brothers. She cared for her parents and her brothers deeply and often spoke fondly of their childhood together. She was also very proud of her Irish heritage.
Cherie graduated from St. Ambrose University in Davenport, IA. She taught for the Western Dubuque School District for 38 years, primarily at the junior high school in Farley. While she was teaching, she earned her Master’s degree from the University of Saint Mary in Leavenworth, KS. She thoroughly enjoyed teaching language arts, and she imparted her love of reading and passion for learning to her students.
An avid reader herself, Cherie was a member of a book club in Dubuque through the River Lights Bookstore. She was also a member of the National Education Association, Iowa State Education Association and Western Dubuque Education Association. Cherie also enjoyed music, her cats, gardening, and spending time with her family and friends.
Cherie is survived by her brothers, Terry (Kathy) McDermott, Tim (Lori) McDermott, Tom (Steph) McDermott, Todd (Dana) McDermott and Trace (Karen) McDermott. She is also survived by nieces and nephews and extended family and friends.
Cherie was preceded in death by her parents, Emmett and Dorothy McDermott, her brother, Larry, and his wife, Sharon (Donovan) McDermott.
In lieu of flowers, anyone wanting to send memorials may be sent to Reiff Funeral Home, ATTN; Cheryl McDermott family, P.O. Box 250, Epworth, Iowa 52045.
The family would like to thank Cherie’s caregivers including the nurses and staff at Manor Care, 2nd and 3rd floor staff at MercyOne Hospital and Palliative Care Team. Also a special thank you to Larry and Kathy Pizarek and Debbie Heisler who were instrumental in Cherie’s life and her dear friends.