Michael J. Martin “An Irishman Extraordinaire” passed away at the age of 84 on Sunday October 17, 2021, at Hawkeye Care, following a brief illness.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 21, 2021, at Saint Joseph the Worker with Fr. Jim Gorend officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Thursday at the church until time of mass. Burial will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery with full military honors accorded by American Legion Post #6. The Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory 2595 Rockdale Road is in charge of arrangements.
Mike was born on April 24, 1937, in Dubuque the son of Leo and Ethel (Hogan) Martin. Due to his father Leo being the Dubuque County Sheriff, Mike often shared his stories of growing up in the old Dubuque County Jail next to the courthouse. He attended Saint Raphael Grade school in what Mike would often refer to as the Little Dublin section of Dubuque. He later attended Loras Academy and Loras College graduating with an accounting Degree. He owned and operated Martin Accounting and Investment Services.
Mike was a U.S. Navy veteran and served from 1958 to 1962 in Japan. He was very proud of his military service and was involved with the Navy League, the V.F.W. and the American Legion Post #6. He held many offices in all of these organizations.
Mike was very generous with his time, volunteering with many groups in Dubuque including the Arboretum, the Salvation Army, and Hospice of Dubuque. Last year he was named the Hospice Volunteer of the year. He was also very proud of his Irish heritage. He was a long-time member of the Dubuque South End Club and later the Accent Order of Hibernians. He helped organize many events for these clubs over the years.
He was a very kindhearted and generous man who would help anyone at any time. He enjoyed being outdoors, golfing, hunting and listening to music at the Arboretum.
He is survived by his family Leonard (Kathy) Graves, Sandy (Scott) Wirkler, Tammy (Ken) Burds, Jim graves, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents Leo and Ethel Martin a sister Marilyn and his long-time sweetheart Irene Graves
The family would like to thank all the caring staff at Hawkeye Care Center and Hospice of Dubuque for all the love and care you gave to Mike.