EARLVILLE, Iowa — Irene L. Engelken, 86, of Earlville, passed away Monday, January 25, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her family.
Visitation will be held 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, January 28, 2021, at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville, Iowa.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 28, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Earlville, with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Tony Nketiah will officiate.
Irene was born April 6, 1934, in Farley, Iowa, the daughter of Joseph and Marcella (Kelchen) Greenwood. She married Julius Engelken on November 8, 1956, in Farley. Together they farmed in Oneida, Iowa, until retiring in 1992 when they moved to Earlville. Irene & Julius loved to polka dance and were members of Delaware County Pork Producers and grilling team.
Irene enjoyed gardening, baking, and spending time with her family and friends. She cherished her time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will also be greatly missed by her dog, Ginger.
Irene is survived by her 4 children: Steven “Oneida” (Denise), of Oneida, Jolene (Mark) Kaufman, of Dubuque, Dale (Lisa), of Des Moines, Leann (Ed) McIntyre, of Delhi; 10 grandchildren, Stephanie Cooksley, Joshua & Gabrielle Engelken, Kelsey, Cassandra & Madison McIntyre, Brigette (Nick) Price, Patrick (Rachel) Duffy and Megan (Bailey) Sherlin, Trey (Emily) Beck; 8 great-grandchildren; a sister, Rita Heims, of Coggon; in-laws, George (Sherry) Engelken, of Atlanta, GA, Linda Greenwood, of Farley, Verna Greenwood, of Cascade.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Julius, in 2015; siblings, Mary (Elmer) Weber, Raymond Greenwood, Eldon Greenwood; in-laws, Cletus (Arlene) Engelken, Edwin (Aletha) Engelken, Elmer (Mary Lou) Engelken, Charlie (Alma) Brehm, Elmer Heims.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque and Helping Hands for their wonderful care.
Information available at www.kramerfuneral.com. Cards may be sent to the family in care of Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, Iowa 52040.