SISTER MARIAN (JOANNA) KLOSTERMANN, age 90, of Clare House, Dubuque, Iowa died at 3:00 a.m. Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Clare House. The Rite of Final Committal was held at the Clare House Chapel, Mount St. Francis Center at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, April 3, 2023 followed by burial at the Sisters of St. Francis natural burial site. A Memorial Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 17 at Mount St. Francis Center. Livestream of both services can be viewed at: www.youtube.com/dubuquefranciscans.
Sister Marian was born July 29, 1932 in Petersburg, IA, the daughter of John and Catherine (Nurre) Klostermann
She entered the Sisters of St. Francis on September 4, 1952 and made final profession of vows August 10, 1958. Sister received her master’s degree in pastoral ministry from Creighton University, Omaha, NE. She ministered as an educator in Iowa at St. Mary, Waterloo; St. Michael, Sioux City; Monticello; Worthington; and Crescent City, CA. She was also missioned at Mercy Health Center, Sioux City, IA; St. Bernard, Omaha, NE; Stonehill Care Center, Dubuque, IA; Maloy, IA; and St. Francis of Assisi, Omaha, NE.
Sister Marian is survived by her nieces, nephews, and her Franciscan sisters.
Recommended for you
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Zita (Clement) Lansing, Helen (Charles) Wessels, Dorothy (Allie) Olberding, Jenny (Irvin) Conrad, Mildred (Alvin) Schlichte, and Donna (Robert) Juran; and her brothers, Everett (Bernice) Klostermann and Walter (Helen) Klostermann.
The Sisters of St. Francis express their thanks to Hospice of Dubuque for their care and concern.
Memorials may be given to the Sisters of St. Francis, 3390 Windsor Ave., Dubuque, IA.
The Miller Funeral Home of East Dubuque, IL is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.