SISTER MARIAN (JOANNA) KLOSTERMANN, age 90, of Clare House, Dubuque, Iowa died at 3:00 a.m. Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Clare House. The Rite of Final Committal was held at the Clare House Chapel, Mount St. Francis Center at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, April 3, 2023 followed by burial at the Sisters of St. Francis natural burial site. A Memorial Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 17 at Mount St. Francis Center. Livestream of both services can be viewed at: www.youtube.com/dubuquefranciscans.

Sister Marian was born July 29, 1932 in Petersburg, IA, the daughter of John and Catherine (Nurre) Klostermann

