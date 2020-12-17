GUTTENBERG, Iowa — Lee “Tony” Schissel, age 88, of Guttenberg, IA, died Sunday, December 13, 2020, at home, surrounded by his loved ones, in Guttenberg, IA.
Tony was born August 23, 1932, the son of Bertram and Henrietta (Riehle) Schissel in Fort Atkinson, Iowa. Tony had met Lucy Bohr at a dance in Spillville, IA, in 1957. He had married Lucy on June 18, 1959 — which they had been married 61 years.
In 1952, Tony enlisted in the United States Army to serve his country; there he did so during the Korean War from 1952-1954, during this time he earned a Bronze Service Star. Upon his release from the Army, he transferred to the Army Reserve to complete his 8 years under the Universal Military Training and Service Act.
Tony returned home to work at Rath Packing Plant in Waterloo, Iowa, where he remained working for a total of 35 years until the company closed their doors. He then farmed for several years until his retirement.
In his free time, he enjoyed many things like bowling, hunting, fishing, especially ice fishing, golfing, watching his favorite football teams the Minnesota Vikings and the Iowa Hawkeyes. He was an avid Yankee Fan! (He often said his favorite team was the one that beat the Green Bay Packers.)
Tony will always be remembered by his family for his love for his family, including his wife, Lucy, his children, and his grandchildren. He is remembered for being a wonderful father, grandfather and husband.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Lucy Schissel; along with children: Loras Schissel, Barb (Brad) Anderson, Greg (Ann) Schissel, Janice (Gary) Tank, and Ann Schissel and husband (Jason Husby); grandchildren: Abbie (Jordan McGowan) and Ben Anderson; Brice (Deb) Schissel and daughter, Harper; Brandon (Valerie Rinken) Schissel; Justin Crowe, Sr., Chelsea (Isaiah) Ratliff, Jordan Crowe, Justin Crowe; Matt (Melissa Evanson) Tank, Hailey Thomas and Kallie Thomas; Alanna Cameron and McKenzie Wegner, Madison Wegner, Jayden Cameron; Nick (Brittany) Tank, Delaney Tank and Madison Stange; Nathan (Lindsay) Tank and Abby Tank and Rylee Tank; Blake Wiltse; and Samantha Tank.
He is also survived by his sister, Betty Weilacker; brothers-in-law, John (Sheila) Bohr, Luke Bohr, Leroy (Shirley) Bohr, Janet Bohr; sisters-in-law, Marilynn Bohr and Annette (Carl) Wiltgen; and brother-in-law, Lester (Shirley) Hageman. Many nieces and nephews.
Tony is preceded in death by his parents; siblings: Norma (Bob) Kruger, Willis (Ivanelle) Schissel, Joan (Charles) Kipp, Madonna (Keith) O’Connell, Mary Schissel, Loras Schissel and Kathy Bohr; brothers-in-law: Art Bohr, Carl Bohr, Mark Bohr and Kenny Bohr; and sisters-in-law, Clarita Bohr, Luella Bohr, Norma Jean Bohr and Lois Hageman.
Arrangements are being handled by Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, 207 S. 1st St, Guttenberg, IA. There will be Private Family Services, and Interment will be later when all family can be present. A private Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Friday, December 18th, at Saint Mary’s Church in Guttenberg IA — mask required. Please join the family on Facebook Live — Janice Tank Pages — 10 a.m.