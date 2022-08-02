Bernard J. Averkamp, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, Aug. 4, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City. Service: 12:30 p.m. Thursday, St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Elk Grove Township.
Joseph C. Bertling, Bernard, Iowa — Celebration of life: 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, Bernard Commercial Club.
Jean M. Black, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, Mary Frances Clarke Chapel, Mount Carmel Bluffs. Sharing of memories: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the chapel. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the chapel.
Deb Burkart, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Key West.
Fred H. DeShaw, Worthington, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Service: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, St. Paul Catholic Church, Worthington.
Loretta T. Donahue, Dubuque — Service: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.
Elizabeth Eck, Oregon, Wis. — Service: Noon Sunday, Aug. 7, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Epworth, Iowa, followed by a reception in the church hall.
Marilyn J. Klein, Cedar Rapids, Iowa — Visitation: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. today, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville. Service: 1:30 p.m. today at the church.
Virginia Lammer, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.
Constance Lessei, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, Hoffmann Schneider and Kitchen Funeral Home, 3860 Asbury Road. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Patrick I. Malone, Apple Canyon Lake, Ill. — Visitation: from 10 to 10:45 a.m. today, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Benton, Wis. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Mary E. McPoland, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 a.m. today, at the funeral home. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Epworth.
John A. Meier, Jr., Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster.
Gene B. Meyer, Dubuque — Celebration of life: Saturday, Aug. 27, American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St.
Antonette Otting, Earlville, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. today, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Earlville. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, at the church.
Andrew H. Smythe, Monona, Wis. — Visitation: 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Benton. Service: 12:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Lois M. Sweeney, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, Church of the Resurrection.
James A. Watters, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, at the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.