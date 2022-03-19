NEW VIENNA, Iowa — Bernice I. Vorwald, 87 of New Vienna, Iowa passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022 at Manor Care in Dubuque, Iowa.
Visitation will be held from 3 — 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville. Visitation will continue at the funeral home on Monday morning at 9 a.m. prior to funeral mass.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 21, 2022 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in New Vienna, Iowa with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Martin Obeng will officiate.
Bernice was born June 22, 1934 in New Vienna, Iowa, the daughter of Gregor and Anna (Klostermann) Hermsen. She married Kenneth D. Vorwald on January 9, 1965 in New Vienna, where they farmed together throughout their lives.
Survivors include one son, Kevin Vorwald of New Vienna, siblings: Gladys (Harry) Burkle of Dyersville, Art Hermsen of New Vienna, and Elizabeth Deutmeyer of Petersburg, sisters-in-law: Alice (Jim) Oberbroeckling of Coggon, Grace Hermsen of Manchester, and Diane Hermsen of New Vienna.
Bernice always put her family first. She was also special mother to her dog, Molly. She enjoyed cooking, golfing, and watching the Iowa Hawkeyes and Chicago White Sox any chance she could. Bernice and Kenny enjoyed golfing together in their later years and especially the good friends they made there.
She was preceded in death by her parents, parents-in-law, George and Clara (Klostermann) Heying Vorwald, siblings: Harold Hermsen, Helen (Eldon) Gaul, Roger Hermsen, Richard (Eileen) Hermsen, in-laws: Tom Deutmeyer, Joyce Hermsen, Bernice Reagan, Arthur (Lucille), Louis (Loretta) and Walter (Lou) Heying.
The family would like to send a special thanks to the staff at Manor Care in Dubuque.
Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville is assisting the family.