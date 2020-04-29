GARNAVILLO, Iowa — Cynthia Lynn Mueller, age 47, of Garnavillo, IA, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020, surrounded by her family.
She was born on January 28, 1973, the daughter of Dennis and Sharon (Schmelzer) Reth. Cindy attended and graduated from Guttenberg High School with the class of 1991. On June 20, 1992, Cyndi was united in marriage with Jeff Mueller in Guttenberg and the couple was later blessed with two children, Emily & Alex. After high school, Cindy received her Bachelor’s Degree in nursing as well as her cosmetology degree. For many years, Cyndi worked as a nurse for various organizations such as the Guttenberg Municipal Hospital and for the last few years she worked for Medical Associates, in Dubuque, in the orthopedic division.
Cindy loved the outdoors. She found happiness in hunting, fishing and gardening alongside her husband Jeff. Cindy was an active and dedicated member of the Garnavillo EMS for 17 years. Her passion was caring and providing for others. Always willing to lend a helping hand, she also enjoyed spending a lot of time with her family. Cindy’s three grandchildren were the light of her life. Her greatest passion was being a grandma.
Cindy will be forever loved and cherished by her husband of 27 years, Jeff; two children, Emily (K.J.) Medberry & Alex Mueller; three grandchildren, Ava, Carleigh & Tucker; parents, Dennis (Sharon) Reth; siblings, Jerry (Donna) Reth, Lisa (Shannon) McGuine & Chris (Shannon) Reth; mother-and-father-in-law, Henry (Rosemary) Mueller; and many other in-laws, relatives and friends.
Cindy was preceded in death by her paternal and maternal grandparents; and a brother, Jimmy, in infancy.
Arrangements are being handled by Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, 001 S. Industrial Park Road, Garnavillo, IA. Due to coronavirus concerns, there will be a private family service and interment. The family plans to hold a public memorial at a later date.