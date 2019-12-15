Kenneth J. “Ken” Green, 77, of Dubuque, passed away on December 11, 2019, at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, December 16, 2019, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, with Rev. Thomas McDermott officiating. Entombment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery Chapel Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. today at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where a wake service will be at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will also be from 9 until 10:30 a.m. on Monday at the church.
Ken was born on September 18, 1942. He was the son of Urban and Kathleen Jane (McNally) Green. He always said he was lucky to have married his best friend Marie McGovern, on April 17, 1971 at St. Martin Church in Cascade. They were married 48 wonderful years. Ken was employed at Anderson Weber as the body shop manager for 48 years, a job he loved until he retired in 2007.
Things Ken loved included going to his coffee group and camping with the Tri-State camping club. He also loved spending time in Mesa, Ariz. during his retirement. He was a big NASCAR fan and enjoyed watching the races on Sunday. Ken loved a good game of dominoes and cards with his grandchildren. He was a long-time usher at his church where he also enjoyed working bingo. He did many small acts of kindness for others and his caring attitude led him to be a frequent plasma donor. Ken was a father and grandfather who deeply loved and treasured the blessing of time with his family. He was a good and spiritual man who has been called home, ending his battle with a severe lung illness, and providing him lasting peace.
His absence will be deeply felt by the broken hearts of all who knew him. Ken is survived by his loving wife, Marie; his children, Stacy Green (Joe Pass), of Dubuque, Dan (Carrie) Green, of Bloomington, Ill., Maggie Mauch (Jon), of Champlin, Minn., and Jay Green, of Iowa City; his five grandchildren, Morgan, Ashley and Maci Mauch, and Finley and Frasier Green; as well as two sisters, Kathy Gehl and Nancy Hosch. Ken is preceded in death by his parents.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for their caring support and kindness.
In lieu of flowers, a Ken Green memorial fund will be established.